Big, Puffy White Clouds May Soon Be Floating By Your Head Indoors

Nimbus Cukurcuma Hamam II

Photo: Onur Dag

Dutch artist Berndnaut Smilde has found a way to create clouds indoors.We first saw this on Time.



Here’s how it works:

First, Smilde regulates the temperature and humidity of the space to achieve perfect conditions.

Then, he uses a fog machine to create a cloud suspended in the room.

The cloud only lasts for a few moments, but it’s still a beautiful and intriguing sight to see.

“I’m interested in the ephemeral aspect of the work,” Smilde said in an interview with Maura Judkis of The Washington Post. “It’s about the potential of the idea, but in the end it will never function.”

You can imagine clubs hiring Smilde to create a cool, indoor jungle vibe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.