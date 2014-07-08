Future Food: How Scientists And Startups Are Changing The Way We Eat

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> The world's population is growing, while our resources shrink. By 2050, total food demand is expected to increase 70% and food prices could rise by as much as 100%. Meanwhile, the foodie movement is well underway, with chefs and home cooks seeking the freshest and purest local ingredients. Meet the teams of scientists and startups jumping into the food fray, motivated by everything from creating the perfect pepper to saving the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.