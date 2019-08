Kartik Chandran received a MacArthur Genius grant for his work in turning waste water into energy. Each year, the MacArthur Foundation awards fellowships worth $US625,000.

Produced by Kevin Reilly. Additional camera by Chris Snyder

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.