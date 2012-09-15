How A Scientist Plans To Fight Malaria With Cell Phones

Ashley Lutz
cell phone africa

Photo: (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

Aydogan Ozcan, an electrical engineering professor at UCLA, invented the LUCAS microscope back in 2010. The tiny device attaches to a cell phone and can detect life-threatening diseases like malaria and tuberculosis in drinking water.The device, which only costs $10 to manufacture, is revolutionary because it makes it possible to do complicated medical testing in developing countries. 

“Microscopes are bulky, difficult to carry around and expensive,” Ozcan told us in an interview. “I wanted to help create a medical infrastructure that was feasible for the developing world.” 

He gave a presentation to some colleagues about the need for his microscope and why it works so well. 

First, Ozcan explains the ubiquity of cell phones around the world, including in developing countries.

Source: Vimeo

He also shows this map of how common cell phones are in different parts of the world.

Source: Vimeo

Then, he explains how cell phones could be used as a practical platform for medical testing in developing countries.

Source: Vimeo

The medical community currently needs a way to test for malaria and other bacteria that infect drinking water and makes it unsafe.

Source: Vimeo

Scientists are also seeking out a way to test for HIV in countries with limited technology.

Source: Vimeo

Right now, the device that tests whether drinking water is clean can cost more than $100,000 and is too bulky for practical use.

Source: Vimeo

Ozcan thought that if he could invent a small microscope, it could be used to count cells and look for disease.

Source: Vimeo

He built the LUCAS device, which is a high-powered microscope small enough to attach to a cell phone. The device can also adapt to different environments.

Source: Vimeo

The device works by detecting the shadows of cells. But cell shadows aren't opaque like human shadows. They have more dimension, making it possible to see irregularities easily.

Source: Vimeo

By detecting the cell shadows the LUCAS device can see exactly what is in water and human saliva.

Source: Vimeo

The device uses cloud-like technology to send images from a cell phone to a PC for more monitoring.

Source: Vimeo

More Game-Changing Innovations

Read more about Ozcan's microscope >
See 30 Innovations That Will Change The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.