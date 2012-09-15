How A Scientist Plans To Fight Malaria With Cell Phones

Photo: (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

Aydogan Ozcan, an electrical engineering professor at UCLA, invented the LUCAS microscope back in 2010. The tiny device attaches to a cell phone and can detect life-threatening diseases like malaria and tuberculosis in drinking water.The device, which only costs $10 to manufacture, is revolutionary because it makes it possible to do complicated medical testing in developing countries.



“Microscopes are bulky, difficult to carry around and expensive,” Ozcan told us in an interview. “I wanted to help create a medical infrastructure that was feasible for the developing world.”

He gave a presentation to some colleagues about the need for his microscope and why it works so well.

