A top scientist seen as the father of Iran's nuclear program has been assassinated, Iranian media reports

XINHUA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images An Iranian security guard standing in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on August 20, 2010 in southern Iran

Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated, Iranian media reports.

Fakhrizadeh, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer and physics professor who is seen as a prominent player in Iran’s modern nuclear program, was attacked outside Tehran, per the reports.

He reportedly died in the hospital after a medical team was unable to revive him.

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated Friday, Iranian media reported.

Fakhrizadeh, a former officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and physics professor, is top scientist widely seen as the father of Iran’s modern nuclear program, specifically weapons research.

Unidentified assailants reportedly targeted Fakhrizadeh while he was travelling on a road in Absard county about 40 miles outside the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Iranian state media, according to Reuters, said that “news sources say a scientist has been the victim of an assassination attempt in an armed attack by unknown people on his team of bodyguards.” Fakhrizadeh was shot, and state media later reported the attack was fatal.

Tasnim News Agency, which has links to the IRGC, reported that Fakhrizadeh “was assassinated by unknown attackers after clash with his bodyguards.”

Citing the Iranian defence ministry, Fars News Agency, another IRGC-linked outlet, reported that the prominent scientist died in the hospital following unsuccessful attempts by a medical team to save him.

Following news of Fakhrizadeh’s death, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif pointed the finger at Israel, tweeting that “Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardiceâ€”with serious indications of Israeli roleâ€”shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators.”

Hossein Salami, an IRGC commander, tweeted Friday that “assassinating nuclear scientists is the most violent confrontation to prevent us from reaching modern science.”

American and Israeli intelligence assert that Fakhrizadeh was behind Iran’s secret efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.The New York Times reports that the belief is that his work continued even after an earlier program he oversaw was disbanded.

A 2012 Wall Street Journal article citing Western officials said that Fakhrizadeh has been widely compared to Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist behind the US push to develop atomic weaponry. The Times made the same comparison in 2014.

The WSJ article explained that the Iranian scientist “helped push Iran into its nuclear age over the past two decades” and that as an IRGC officer, he was heavily involved in Iran’s nuclear weapons research.

A Western diplomat told Reuters six years ago that “if Iran ever chose to weaponize (enrichment), Fakhrizadeh would be known as the father of the Iranian bomb.”

And, in a 2018 presentation on Iran’s nuclear ambitions Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named the scientist as a major player in Iran’s nuclear activities, saying at the time: “Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh.”

Earlier this month, the UN’s nuclear watchdog reported that Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium was more than 12 times the limit under the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium was up to 2,443 kilograms. Under the JCPOA, the stockpile was limited to 203 kilograms. Iran’s uranium is enriched up to 4.5%, far below weapons-grade levels (roughly 90%), but above the 3.67% limit under the 2015 deal.

Days after the IAEA’s report was made public, the New York Times reported that President Donald Trump asked top advisors about the possibility of striking Iran’s main nuclear facility.

Senior advisors ultimately urged Trump away from pursuing the strike, warning it could provoke a full-blown conflict during the final months of his tenure. More recently, Axios reported that the Israel Defence Forces were instructed to prepare for the possibility of a US military strike against Iran.

Trump, who controversially withdrew the US from the JCPOA in May 2018, lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden has expressed a desire to return the US to the JCPOA, but top experts have cautioned that restoring the Obama era pact could prove to be among the president-elect’s biggest foreign policy challenges once he’s in office.

Mark Fitzpatrick, an associate fellow with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Insider there “are ample reasons to suspect US involvement” in the reported assasination of Fakhrizadeh, including “Trump’s desire to strike Iran and his request for options and [Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s] meetings in Israel.”

Fitzpatrick added that “the assassination is consistent with Trump’s efforts to prevent his successor from restoring the JCPOA.”

“As important as Fakhrizadeh was to Iran’s clandestine nuclear weapons development program, killing him will not significantly impede Iran’s potential to produce nuclear weapons, given how much work they have done to date,” Fitzpatrick said. “The reason for assassinating him at this time was less about impeding Iran’s war potential and more about impeding diplomacy. It was a provocation.”

Iran has repeatedly denied that it’s ever had ambitions of producing a nuclear weapon.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

