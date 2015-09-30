Scientist admits injecting himself with prehistoric 'eternal life' bacteria, says he 'hasn't had a flu for the last two years'

Last month, Russian scientists announced they had decoded the DNA of a bacteria found living in ancient permafrost on “Mammoth Mountain” in Siberia’s Sakha Republic. It is believed to be up to 3.5 million years old.

The team has since then been toiling away at understanding the bacteria, Bacillus F, mainly because they want to understand the secret of its longevity and the unexplained positive impact it has shown on strengthening the immune systems of mice, fruit flies, crops and human blood cells.

Bacillus F has been described as a possible “elixir of life”. Yakutsk epidemiologist Dr Viktor Chernyavsky delivered a memorable quote that as a result of the active substances the bacteria doled out, “mice grannies not only began to dance, but also produced offspring”.

Now, the scientist who originally discovered the bacteria in 2009, Dr Anatoli Brouchkov, head of the Geocryology Department, Moscow State University, has made a startling admission to the Siberian Times – he injected it into himself.

“After successful experiments on mice and fruit flies, I thought it would be interesting to try the inactivated bacterial culture,” he told The Siberian Times.

Brouchkov said he couldn’t say in any professional sense whether the bacteria has had any effect on him. He’s not been subjected to any medical experimentation, and no statistics have been recorded.

So essentially, all he proved was that it didn’t kill him. But, he told Russian news agency RT:

“…it was quite clear for me that I did not catch flu for two years.”

The only other thing he had noted was the Yakut people in the region “seem to live longer than other nations”. He said that may belinked to the bacteria being released into the local water supply as the permafrost thaws.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

You can read more about Brouchkov’s experimentation with ancient bacteria here at The Siberian Times.

NOW READ: A ‘citizen scientist’ injected his eyes with ‘night vision’ fluid – and it seemed to work

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.