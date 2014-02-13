This Graphic Shows The Traits Of A Happy Relationship

Scientists have learned a lot about what makes a happy relationship by studying the people in them. The company Happify used data from the Pew Research Center and research conducted by psychologists and neuroscientists to put together this graphic revealing the secrets of happy couples.
Not surprisingly, happy couples spend more time:
- talking
- having sex
- sharing new experiences together
- reminiscing about old ones
- complimenting each other
Happy couples also know how to fight in a constructive way: They diffuse the tension and agree with certain points their partner makes.
You can see more of what defines a happy couple in the graphic below.
