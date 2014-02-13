This Graphic Shows The Traits Of A Happy Relationship

Scientists have learned a lot about what makes a happy relationship by studying the people in them. The company Happify used data from the Pew Research Center and research conducted by psychologists and neuroscientists to put together this graphic revealing the secrets of happy couples.

Not surprisingly, happy couples spend more time:

talking

having sex

sharing new experiences together

reminiscing about old ones

complimenting each other

Happy couples also know how to fight in a constructive way: They diffuse the tension and agree with certain points their partner makes.

You can see more of what defines a happy couple in the graphic below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.