11 facts about morning people that may inspire you to become one

For many people, mornings are the worst — and people who vocally love mornings are supremely annoying.
You know that chipper coworker you can’t stand? The one who is always brightly wishing everyone a wonderful day and talking about all the things they accomplished at 4 a.m., while you shambled into work after oversleeping and can barely talk before your first coffee?
Well, they’re actually onto something.
Morning people definitely have an edge, professionally. Just ask Tim Cook, Indra Nooyi, and Jack Dorsey.
So, how can you become an angel of the morning? Getting into a strict morning routine might feel punishing at first, but it will pay off in the long run.
Want proof that it’s worth waking up earlier and tackling your morning head on? Here are 11 scientific facts about morning people that may inspire you to start dragging yourself out of bed before the sun’s up:
How do you succeed in life and business? Start waking up early.
As the Harvard Business Review previously reported, biologist Christoph Randler discovered that 'people whose performance peaks in the morning are better positioned for career success, because they're more proactive than people who are at their best in the evening.'
In his survey of 367 college students, the morning people were more likely to establish long range goals and become more proactive.
Morning people don't put off till tomorrow what they can do today.
Writing for Fast Co Design, Eric Jaffe reported that one 1997 DePaul University study found that evening people are far more likely to be procrastinators. A subsequent 2007 study also found that 'evening type' adolescents are more likely to procrastinate and struggle academically.
Procrastination is a bad habit to get into. It can really hamper your professional and personal development. So if that's a problem for you, try becoming a morning person.
Unsurprisingly, researchers found that young adults tend to not be early birds in a paper published in 'Emotion.' However, several reports discovered that 'greater morningness tendencies among older adults may contribute to their improved well-being relative to younger adults.'
So get into good habits while you're young and you'll reap the benefits when you're older.
A 2012 study originally published in 'Emotion' found that morning people tended to report positive moods. The researchers hypothesized that positivity was linked to the circadian rhythm.
According to Fast Co Design, this 2011 study discovered that morning people are more determined, agreeable, conscientious, proactive, and cooperative.
Not a bad string of traits to have at all.
If you snooze, you lose.
Fragmented sleep happens when you wake up and then hit the snooze button and drift back to dreamland. That ends up messing with your sleep cycles, causing drowsiness. One 2011 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that fragmented sleep causes exhaustion throughout the day.
Instead of trying to catch just a few more minutes of shut eye, it's far better for your productivity if you just wake up once and be done with it.
Are night owls more depressed on average? This 2010 study linked a preference for 'eveningness' -- ' the degree to which people prefer organising their activity and sleep patterns toward the evening' -- to greater rates of depression.
Not everyone's fortunate enough to be able to work in an industry that's they're fully passionate about -- that's why we have side hustles. By rising early, you can make the time to work at your side project, before your day gets crazy.
In an article for Psychology Today, 'Eye of the Storm' author Ray Williams discussed the findings of Laura Vanderkahm's 'What the Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast.'
Vanderkam noted that many successful individuals kick off their morning by working on some labour of love.
Want to avoid bad habits? Try to morph into an early bird.
A 2014 study asserted the fact that evening people tended to drink and smoke more than their morning counterparts.
Waking up at all might seem like a stressful prospect, for anyone who loves to sleep. However, the evidence indicates that waking up earlier you make you a more relaxed person.
According to Fitness Magazine, researchers at the University of London found that individuals who woke up by 7:00 a.m. tended to report lower stress levels.
If you want to shed some points, it's not a bad idea to reset your alarm clock. As the Huffington Post reported, scientists at Northwestern found that individuals that woke up and enjoyed the sunlight earlier in the day tended to have lower BMIs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.