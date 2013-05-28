35 Scientific Concepts That Will Make You Smarter

In order to sharpen our reasoning skills, we must have a good grasp of our own cognitive biases, as well as the basic laws of the universe.



But in a dynamic world, those laws are constantly changing.

The editors over at Edge.org asked some of the most influential thinkers in the world — including neuroscientists, physicists and mathematicians — what they believe are the most important scientific concepts of the modern era.

The result is “This Will Make You Smarter: New Scientific Concepts To Improve Your Thinking,” a compilation of nearly 200 essays exploring concepts such as the “shifting baseline syndrome” and a scientific view of “randomness.”

We’ve highlighted 35 of the concepts here, crediting the author whose essay highlights the theory.

