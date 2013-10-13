Scientific American Is Getting Slammed For Deleting A Blogger's Post Because It Wasn't Sciencey Enough

Dina Spector
Scientific American is taking flack for removing one of its blogger’s posts because it was not directly about science.

The post was written by Danielle N. Lee, who goes by the blogger name DNLee. Her blog on Scientific American is called “The Urban Scientist.”

The removed post referenced an email exchange between Lee and an editor who claimed to be from Biology Online. The editor asked Lee to freelance for them, without pay. Lee declined. In response, the editor allegedly wrote: “Are you an urban scientist or an urban whore?”

You can read Lee’s original blog post here. The back-and-forth emails are included in the post.

Here is how Mariette DiChritsina, Editor-in-Chief of Scientific American, responded to the removal of the post on Twitter:

Science bloggers and communicators are firing back, generating the hashtag #standingwithDNLee. Even other Scientific American bloggers are rushing to support their colleague, noting that a number of other recent posts haven’t been directly about science.

Here are some of the reactions:

