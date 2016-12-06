This science-backed 7-minute workout is all you need to get you back in shape

It is not easy to squeeze in time for the gym, especially when you live in a world expected to be in two different places all the time. While this workout wouldn’t give someone the physiques of a bodybuilder, it can surely help to get in shape. This convenient exercise routine only takes 7 minutes to complete, and it is based on science!

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.