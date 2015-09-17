12 ways Matt Damon 'sciences the s**t' out of Mars

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you haven’t read the book.
“The Martian,” the sci-fi bestseller praised for its exhaustive attention to scientific detail, has a movie adaptation coming out on Oct. 2.
The movie closely follows the novel and, like the book, is chock full of science — and emphatic, curse-ridden one-liners.
The story follows astronaut Mark Watney, played by Matt Damon, and his struggle to survive on Mars after his crew is forced to leave him behind. How do you survive on an inhospitable planet when you’re stranded there alone?
“In the face of overwhelming odds, I’m left with only one option — I’m gonna have to science the shit out of this,” Damon says in the trailer for the movie.
And that’s exactly what he does. Keep scrolling to see 12 feats of science that Damon’s character pulls off on the red planet in hopes of staying alive.
Blinded by the storm, Watney's crew believes he died and escapes without him. Watney wakes up with no choice but to 'science the shit' out of Mars to survive.
FEAT OF SCIENCE #1: Watney has to pull out the antenna piece lodged in his torso. He uses a pair of medical pliers, and then staples the wound closed like a professional surgeon.
After staving off immediate death, he turns his attention to longer-term planning -- like growing four years' worth of food on a planet where nothing grows.
FEAT #2: He quickly calculates how many calories he'll need each day and how much food he needs to grow from a bin of potatoes NASA sent with the mission.
FEAT #4: There's no liquid water on Mars, but he needs water to grow up those potato chunks. So he uses chemistry to make water from rocket fuel.
FEAT #5. Watney also needs fertiliser for the potatoes, so he mixes his and the crew's faecal waste into the soil. Yum.
After buying himself some time, Watney works on science-ing a way communicate with NASA to tell them he's still alive.
FEAT #6: So he soups up a rover with extra solar panels to make the vehicle's battery last longer...
FEAT #7: ...Digs up a radioactive plutonium battery to help power the rover and keep himself warm on Mars' bitterly cold surface...
FEAT #8: ...And then figures out how to drive across Mars to pick up NASA's Pathfinder spacecraft -- a relic from the 1990s.
FEAT #9: He gets Pathfinder operating again, then beams a message back to Earth using the spacecraft's rotating camera.
But Pathfinder has no direct communication receiver. It could take ages for NASA to send Watney messages by pointing its camera at signs staked into the ground.
FEAT #10: So Watney comes up with a special code (based on the hexadecimal system) to speed up communication with NASA.
But that's only the beginning of Watney's problems -- and his feats of perseverance and ingenuity to solve them.
FEAT 12: He also has to figure out how to dismantle most of a giant spacecraft, wrap some tarp around it, and ride it into space.
Mars is frustrating, and it puts up a good fight. But Watney definitely sciences the shit out of it.
