12 ways Matt Damon 'sciences the s**t' out of Mars

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you haven’t read the book.

“The Martian,” the sci-fi bestseller praised for its exhaustive attention to scientific detail, has a movie adaptation coming out on Oct. 2.

The movie closely follows the novel and, like the book, is chock full of science — and emphatic, curse-ridden one-liners.

The story follows astronaut Mark Watney, played by Matt Damon, and his struggle to survive on Mars after his crew is forced to leave him behind. How do you survive on an inhospitable planet when you’re stranded there alone?

“In the face of overwhelming odds, I’m left with only one option — I’m gonna have to science the shit out of this,” Damon says in the trailer for the movie.

And that’s exactly what he does. Keep scrolling to see 12 feats of science that Damon’s character pulls off on the red planet in hopes of staying alive.

