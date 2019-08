?

An 18-year-old from Florida has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine without a licence.

Police say he ran a medical office and also stole thousands of dollars from an 86-year-old after a home visit.

Produced by Lamar Salter

Follow BI Video On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.