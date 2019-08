If you’ve ever had someone record you speaking on video, it’s hard to not notice how different you sound. We brought in William H. Shapiro, an audiologist and a clinical associate professor from NYU Langone, to tell us why we cringe when listening to recordings of ourselves.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.