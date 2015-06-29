Science says this will make your profile picture more memorable

With numerous social network platforms being used today, and many people using multiple sites for different purposes, employers and recruiters are swamped every day with new images and faces.

So how do you stick out from the crowd?

We turned to science for the answer.

According a report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the memorability of an individual’s profile picture can be modified, while keeping the identity and other facial traits of the individual fixed.

Here’s a look at the difference between a “memorable” photo and one that is not.

According to the study, “The changes are subtle, difficult to point out precisely, or even to describe in words. However, when testing people’s visual memory of faces, the modification is successful: after glancing at hundreds of faces, observers remember better seeing the faces warped towards memorability, than the ones warped away from it.”

So, while the scientists can’t exactly say what is making these profile pictures more memorable, if you aim to make your own reflect the successful styles above, you could become a familiar face to the right person, at the right time.

