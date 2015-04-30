Science says these glowing x-ray signals could be the 'howls' of dead stars on a zombie-like feeding frenzy

NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) recently captured this luminous phenomena occurring at the centre of our galaxy and they’re having trouble explaining it.

Here’s the image:

High-energy x-ray of the bustling center of our Milky Way galaxy. Photo: NASA

Astronomers at the Columbia University in New York analysing this mysterious glowing signal have come up with some possible theories to explain what we’re seeing.

One interesting theory suggests dead stars are cannibalising each other, creating an explosion of electromagnetic radiation.

When stars die, they don’t always go quietly into the night. Unlike stars like our sun, collapsed dead stars that belong to stellar pairs, or binaries, can siphon matter from their companions. This zombie-like “feeding” process differs depending on the nature of the normal star, but the result may be an eruption of x-rays.

According to findings published in the journal Nature, the glows could be the “howls” of dead stars as they feed on their stellar companions.

Despite the theories, lead author of the report, Kerstin Perez, said “We can’t definitively explain the x-ray signal yet. More work needs to be done.”

