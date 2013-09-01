Science Says These Are The Words To Use To Get On Reddit's Frontpage

Earlier this week we spoke to a team of Stanford computer scientists about their fascinating research into what makes a Reddit title successful.

If you haven’t seen the paper, it’s absolutely worth a read for anyone who wants to know how a title can sink or float a piece of content, regardless of the medium.

One element of the title success was what words are used in the headline. Certain sentiments and parts of speech had positive effects in some subreddits and negative effects in others.

One aspect of the Stanford team’s research was which individual words perform the best in individual subreddits.

They made these words — the ones with the most positive effects and the words with the most negative effects — into these word clouds which they were kind enough to send over to us.

Check out the words to use on individual Subreddits:

Good words to use on Gaming:

Himabindu Lakkaraju, Julian McAuley, Jure Leskovec

Bad words to use on Gaming:

Good words to use on Funny:

Worst words to use on /r/Funny:

Best words to use on /r/ Atheism

Worst words to use on /r/Atheism

Best words to use on /r/space

Worst words to use on /r/Space

best words to use on /r/Pics

Worst words to use on /r/Pics

Best words to use on /r/Gifs:

Worst words to use on /r/Gifs

