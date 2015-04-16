Science says teenagers try e-cigs but don't take them up

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Teenagers like to try e-cigarettes but few become regular users, according to research published in the British medical journal the BMJ.

The researchers base their findings on two surveys of more than 10,000 primary and secondary school children between the ages of 10 and 16 from more than 150 schools in Wales in 2013 and 2014.

The results suggest that e-cigarettes, electronic devices which deliver nicotine vapours, are unlikely to make a major direct contribution to adolescent nicotine addiction.

The researchers also point out that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised that there is little evidence on whether e-cigarettes may or may not act as a gateway to conventional smoking.

A strong link between current smoking and e-cigarette use suggests that teens are not using these products to help them quit smoking, say the researchers.

