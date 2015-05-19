Science says men get depressed when they can't sleep

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A strong link has been found between sleep disorders and depression in men, according to research by the University of Adelaide.

Dr Carol Lang looked at more than 1,800 men over a five-year period and found that those with excessive daytime sleepiness were four times more likely to have depression.

And men with a diagnosed sleep condition were twice as likely to have depression.

The research was presented at the 2015 American Thoracic Society International Conference in Colorado.

“Depression is a serious public health concern and a lot remains unknown about how to effectively treat it in men,” says Dr Lang, a postdoctoral research fellow.

“Men are less likely to seek, and more likely to drop out of, treatment for their depression and are four times more likely to die from suicide attempts than females.”

She says obstructive sleep apnea affects about 1 in 2 men and 1 in 5 women but up to 82% remain undiagnosed.

“If you have sleep apnea our advice is to simply be aware of the increased risk for depression and talk to your doctor if you have any concerns,” says Lang.

