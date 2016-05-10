Looks like foreign minister Julie Bishop is taking a page out of the PM’s style book. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

There’s some solid science behind prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s favourite suit and tie combination.

Keen observers will have noticed he has regularly opted for a blue suit – not navy – paired with an orange tie.

Yes, prime minister. We are talking about your suit again. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

Perhaps someone has given him a few tips since his fashion faux pas on the cover of GQ, which was dubbed as “fashion on cocaine”.

Either way, Turnbull has upped his game, and the reason why he’s looking so schimck all comes down to science.

Or, the colour wheel.

Developed by Sir Isaac Newton in 1666, the colour wheel is the basis for all colour theory.

It consists of 12 basic colours called “hues.”

Knowing which colours look good together relates to where they are situated on the wheel.

There are three colour schemes which have defined relationships on the wheel are most appealing to the human eye: complementary colours, triad colours, and analogous colours.

Complementary colours are directly opposite one another on the colour wheel, and it’s this precise combination Turnbull has applied to his attire.

Business Insider Australia.

So basically, science says Malcolm Turnbull’s suit is on fleek.

Corporate stylist Cindy Newstead, style director at Style With Cindy, agrees.

“Pairing the colour orange with the more traditional navy suit brings a positive and enthusiastic edge that exudes independence and competition,” she told Business Insider.

“Interesting as the tie has been used to convey a fun side to the leader’s usual conservative approach of wearing an array of blue tones or typical black or pin striped suit.”

Here’s a look at the PM wearing his favourite threads.

The great thing about being able to grow vegetables in a community rooftop garden is anyone can turnip. Mat Pember runs the Pop Up Patch Garden on the roof of the Federation Square car park littleveggiepatchco.com.au Better, greener, more livable cities lift us all. We're doing our bit by building better infrastructure and making it easier for people to connect. We're working towards a world where we could all get to work within 30 minutes – meaning more time to start growing some vegies! A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@turnbullmalcolm) on Apr 28, 2016 at 8:03pm PDT

In China there's a sense of optimism for our relationship and a great affection for Australia. Our engagement is far deeper, broader and richer than often imagined. A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@turnbullmalcolm) on Apr 15, 2016 at 3:32am PDT

Announcing important investments in 21st Century infrastructure in Perth with @juliebishopmp yesterday ・・・ Investing in much needed infrastructure for WA! Joined PM @turnbullmalcolm to announce $260 million for Perth Freight Link #GatewayWA A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@turnbullmalcolm) on Apr 12, 2016 at 5:23pm PDT

There are not many people who, after so many years playing one of the toughest games on earth, can still claim to be a good looking rooster! Great to meet Anthony Minichiello for the #NRL season launch in Parliament tonight. A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@turnbullmalcolm) on Mar 2, 2016 at 1:04am PST

20 years ago today was a political watershed in our nation. 13 years of Labor rule ended and the country elected a Coalition team that would deliver one of the greatest periods of prosperity our country has ever known. I had the greatest honour of serving in John Howard's government as Minister for Environment and Water Resources. The Howard Government was the gold standard of Cabinet Government. Policy preparation was patient, thorough and forensic and always in the national interest – a tradition that we will continue today. Thank you John Howard. A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@turnbullmalcolm) on Mar 2, 2016 at 2:30am PST

The Australian Government has welcomed the release of Infrastructure Australia’s 15-year Australian Infrastructure Plan. An innovative nation needs the infrastructure to support it, right across the board. A photo posted by Malcolm Turnbull (@turnbullmalcolm) on Feb 16, 2016 at 10:06pm PST

