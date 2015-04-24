Science says global warming won't stop despite a slowing in the rise of average temperatures

Streets Beach at South Bank, Brisbane. Photo: Getty Images

A slowing in the rise of average global air temperatures will make no difference to how much the planet warms by 2100, an Australian study has found.

The research, in the journal Nature Climate Change, compared climate models which capture the current slowing in warming to those which do not.

And the result was that long-term warming projections were effectively unchanged across the two groups of models.

Some lobby groups have argued that the recent slowing in the rise of average global temperatures is a reason to stop international and national efforts to curb carbon emissions.

However, this latest study shows the slowdown merely reflects short-term variability.

Long-term global warming is still set to reach dangerous levels unless carbon emissions are reduced dramatically in the coming decades.

“Our research shows that while there may be short-term fluctuations in global average temperatures, long-term warming of the planet is an inevitable consequence of increasing greenhouse gas concentrations,” says Prof Matthew England, lead author and chief investigator with the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate System Science at the University of NSW.

“This much hyped global warming slowdown is just a distraction to the task at hand.”

