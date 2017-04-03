Science says Australian parents aren't eating their fruit and veg

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

No wonder the children aren’t getting enough fruit and vegetables. Their parents are missing out as well.

The largest dietary survey in Australia has found that four out of five adults are not eating enough fruit and vegetables to meet the Australian Dietary Guidelines.

The Fruit, Vegetables and Diet Score Report says one in two (51%) adults are not eating the recommended intake of fruit, while two out of three adults (66%) are not getting enough vegetables.

The Fruit, Vegetable and Diet Score Report compiled the dietary habits of adults across Australia over 18 months.

The survey of 145,975 people is the largest of its kind conducted in Australia.

CSIRO suggests adults eating at least three serves of different vegetables every dinner time.

“Many Aussies believe themselves to be healthy, yet this report shows the majority of those surveyed are not getting all the beneficial nutrients from fruit and vegetables needed for a healthy, balanced diet,” says Manny Noakes, co-author of the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Professor Manny Noakes.

“One simple way to boost your intake is to eat three different types of vegetables with your main evening meal.”

Women are better at making sure they eat well.

Almost a quarter (24%) met the fruit and veg guidelines, compared with only 15% of men surveyed.

By occupation, construction workers and those in the science and programming sector recorded the poorest fruit and vegetable eating habits.

Retirees and health industry workers were more likely to meet the recommended dietary guidelines.

“Increasing the amount of fruit and vegetables we eat is one of the simplest ways Australians can improve their health and wellbeing today as well as combat the growing rates of obesity and lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and a third of all cancers,” says Professor Noakes.

