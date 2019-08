Using a cotton swab, food colouring, and dish soap, you can create a crazy colour experiment with milk.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh, footage courtesy of Phoebe Bradford and IncredibleScience

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.