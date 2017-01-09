Scientists identified what makes a joke funny

It’s really hard to be funny. It’s even harder to be funny and get paid for it. But the cartoon editor of The New Yorker, Bob Mankoff, has made a living making people laugh for decades. He says there are a lot of scientific theories about what makes something humorous — he cites 3 main categories of what works and why.

