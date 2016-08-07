9 facts about cheating that couples -- and singles -- should know

It’s a lot of couples’ worst nightmare: Someone succumbs to temptation and strays.

Maybe it’s an emotional affair — they fall in love with a coworker — or maybe it’s a sexual affair — a one-night stand after a few drinks.

Psychologists have spent years studying the science of infidelity, including what makes someone inclined to cheat, how your partner is likely to react after you cheat, and how to bounce back from cheating.

Below, we’ve rounded up some recent findings and how they might help you maintain a strong relationship.

