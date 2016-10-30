The science behind the baseball's super-powerful T-shirt cannon

Nothing can bring a crowd of fans to its feet quite like a t-shirt cannon. We were curious about the inner-workings and maximum capabilities of the beloved launcher of XXL-sized branded swag, so we headed to New York City’s Citi Field — home of 1986 World Series champs, the New York Mets — to see the cannon in action and test out its fire power.

