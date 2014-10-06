35 Science 'Facts' That Are Totally Wrong

Hollywood, friends, and family have perpetuated these 35 science myths for years. But it’s time to set the record straight.

Is there fire in space?

Does tequila really come with a hallucinogenic worm?

Can you overdose on Vitamin C?

The answers to these questions will surprise you.

For this list, we used Wikipedia’s great list of “Common Misconceptions”, this great video from Mental Floss, and our brains. You can find the source of our facts under the images.

Have some we missed? Send them along to Science (at) businessinsider.com.

Robert Ferris contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.