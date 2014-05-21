A US Girl Might Be Banned From Graduation Because Of This Science Joke She Put In The Yearbook

Joe Weisenthal

A girl in Georgia might not be allowed to participate in her high school’s graduation because of a science joke she put in her yearbook quote section.

According to WSBTV, this is the quote she put in her yearbook.

Screen Shot 2014 05 20 at 6.54.00 AMWSB

Why should that be a problem?

Well because when you look at what the elements translate to on the periodic table, it’s a vaguely naughty song lyric.

Screen Shot 2014 05 20 at 6.55.28 AMWSBTV

Seriously?

Stopping a student from participating in graduation because of a periodic table joke?

Here’s the full story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.