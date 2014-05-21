A US Girl Might Be Banned From Graduation Because Of This Science Joke She Put In The Yearbook

A girl in Georgia might not be allowed to participate in her high school’s graduation because of a science joke she put in her yearbook quote section.
According to WSBTV, this is the quote she put in her yearbook.
Why should that be a problem?
Well because when you look at what the elements translate to on the periodic table, it’s a vaguely naughty song lyric.
Seriously?
Stopping a student from participating in graduation because of a periodic table joke?
Here’s the full story.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.