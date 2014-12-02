Science Has Identified The Cells Which Keep Some People Skinny

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A group of immune cells which stay for a long time among the fat cells of skinny people are helping them to stay lean, an international study has found.

The researchers say these cells protect against inflammation caused by obesity and decrease in number as a person becomes obese.

In a study published in the journal Nature Immunology, iNKT cells in both mice and humans play a protective role against obesity induced inflammation and glucose intolerance.

Michael Brenner at Harvard Medical School and colleagues say the findings indicate the cells may represent a therapeutic target in obesity.

