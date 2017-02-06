Science has identified the 5 main diet personality types

Gerard Depardieu. Photo: John Macdougall/AFP/Getty Images

Australians have some common reasons for failure when it comes to dieting

Most tend to over-think, have too high expectations and are anxious about failure, according to the CSIRO, Australia’s peak science organisation.

Behavioural scientists, using data from a survey of 28,000 Australian adults, have identified five types with distinct personality traits when it comes to eating and weight loss.

The CSIRO’s five Diet Types:

The Thinker. Represents 41% of dieters. “Overthinking and worrying about failure leads to stress which can derail diet progress,” says the CSIRO.

Represents 41% of dieters. “Overthinking and worrying about failure leads to stress which can derail diet progress,” says the CSIRO. The Craver. (25%) Craves delicious food and finds it hard to stop, leading to overeating in tempting situations.

(25%) Craves delicious food and finds it hard to stop, leading to overeating in tempting situations. The Foodie. (15%) Loves making, eating and experiencing food.

(15%) Loves making, eating and experiencing food. The Socialiser. (15%) Flexibility is essential. You won’t let strict food restrictions stifle your social life.

(15%) Flexibility is essential. You won’t let strict food restrictions stifle your social life. The Freewheeler. (4%) Makes spontaneous and impulsive food choices, finds planning meals hard.

People who identify with the Thinker diet type are goal-oriented and analytical.

However, the same qualities can be counterproductive to diet goals when the Thinker tends to over-analyse every decision, set unrealistic expectations and give themselves little margin for error.

This type is more prone to self-doubt, anxiety and stress, which can lead to over-eating and low success.

“If you have struggled to maintain your diet after a few weeks, your personal diet type will shed light on what behaviours and habits are creating a barrier for you,” says CSIRO behavioural scientist Dr Sinead Golley.

“Knowing your personal diet type helps you maintain a healthy eating plan because you are more aware and equipped to manage moments of weakness.

“Successful weight loss requires a different mindset, focused on long-term total wellbeing. If you identify as a Thinker, you can improve your eating habits by reflecting more on positive changes and rewarding progressive achievements towards your goal.”

The second most common type, The Craver, scored high for people who are obese.

Those who identify with The Foodie type are more likely to be a normal weight. This suggests that Cravers may need particular strategies to help them cope with strong desires for food.

