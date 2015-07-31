Science has found out how green tea helps keep your weight off

Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Green tea appears to block the digestion of starch which can contribute to weight gain, according to a study.

The researchers gave a wafer containing green tea extract, the equivalent to drinking several cups a day, to people after they’d eaten a breakfast cereal.

Jaroslaw Walkowiak of Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Poland, found that a single dose of green tea extract decreased starch digestion and absorption.

Previous trials have shown that habitual tea consumption has a positive effect on health.

“Green tea is known worldwide for its beneficial effects on human health,” the researcher write in the journal Scientific Reports. “However, objective data evaluating this influence in humans is scarce.”

The authors note that the dose of green tea extract used in the latest study was equivalent to at least several cups of green tea.

Further studies are needed to determine the mechanism involved and the clinical significance of the chemical components of green tea.

