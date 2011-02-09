11 Incredible Science Fiction Cities That Are Being Built Right Now

Photo: Image: Courtesy of Shimizu Corporation
As climate change threatens the survival of traditional cities, architects focus more on green, sustainable buildings. The result is a wave of developments that look like something out of science fiction.We’ve picked out some of the coolest designs, based on an article in Travel and Leisure.
Many of these buildings run entirely on solar or wind power. Some cities aim to have zero waste and carbon emission. Achievement of this would mean banning cars and replacing them with pod-like underground transit systems, making our world look like a page from a Jules Verne novel.
Seoul: The Paik Name June Media Bridge will connect the Dang-Li Power Plant with the National Assembly Building and will be completely solar-powered. Construction begins in 2012.
Ocean: The Gyre would collect energy from the wind, sun, and water currents as it floated across the ocean. It would be used for a research station, and resort.
Abu Dhabi: By 2020, the Masdar City will be completely sustainable, powered by solar and wind, and aim to reduce to zero waste.
London: This triangular-shaped building named The Shard will be Europe's tallest building (1,016 ft) in 2012. There will be offices, hotels, restaurants, and open-air observation deck.
Sochi Russia: This sports stadium for the 2014 Olympics will blend in with its surrounding mountains as the roof is made of a translucent polycarbonate, giving the building an appearance of snowy peaks.
Dezhou, China: 80% of this city's buildings have solar water heaters, the luxury apartments are completely eco-friendly, and streetlights are charged with solar power.
Ocean: This SeaScraper would travel to the areas of the ocean with the strongest currents to power the building through underwater turbines.
Tokyo: The Shimizu Mega-City Pyramid would float over Tokyo Bay and use fuel cells powered by algae. The 750,000 inhabitants would travel throughout the pyramid in personal rapid transit pods.
