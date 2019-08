Elon Musk’s Hyperloop, the tube transit system that seems straight out of sci-fi, is gaining more and more attention, but how exactly does it work? Here’s a brief overview of the science behind this revolutionary invention.

Produced by Monica Manalo. Narrated by Will Wei.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.