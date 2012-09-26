10 Important Science Discoveries That Were Complete Accidents

In 1946 Percy Spencer, an engineer for the Raytheon Corporation, was working on a radar-related project. While he was testing a new vacuum tube that drives a radar set known as a magnetron, he discovered that a chocolate bar he had in his pocket melted.

He became intrigued and started experimenting by aiming the tube at other items, such as eggs and popcorn kernels. He concluded that the heat the objects experienced was from the microwave energy.

The first microwave weighed 750 pounds and stood 5' 6' tall. The first countertop microwave was introduced in 1965 and cost $500.