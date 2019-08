We usually associate emotional tears with sadness and grief. Why, then do we also cry when we’re overcome with positive emotions like joy or relief?

Yale psychologist Oriana Aragon co-authored a study that examines why this happens, and what it could tell you about your personality.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.