Science confirms what we know: Texting while walking is a hazard

Padded lamp posts London,. Brick Lane has become the first Safe Text’street in the UK. the padded lamp posts have been introduced to combat the 6.5 million street injuries that occur from walking and texting. Micha Theiner/Getty Images

Science has confirmed what everyone knows from walking behind someone texting — it isn’t a good idea.

Researchers tested people’s through an obstacle course while texting on a mobile.

They found that texting slowed the people down, made them take more steps and they had to make more effort to clear obstacles.

The same texters were then asked to do maths problems at the same time as using the phones, which only made the problem worse.

Up to now, most studies have participants walk in a straight. The aim of the latest research is to examine the effect of mobile phone texting while walking and negotiating barriers typical of pedestrian traffic.

The study in the journal PLOS ONE was conducted by Dr Conrad Earnest of Texas A&M University and colleagues from the University of Bath in the UK.

