LA tech guru explains which company has the biggest impact on his life

If you ask Michael Jones, CEO of tech “startup studio” Science, to name the company that currently has the biggest impact on his life, he has a ready answer: Amazon.

For him, it’s all about the time that he saves.

“I spend no time shopping,” Jones told Business Insider. “My grocery shopping is thirty seconds on Amazon Fresh. I am in the car and I remember something I need to buy and I’m done in seconds. Amazon has saved me the most time of any service I’ve touched. It saves massive amounts of time. I don’t even consider going to the store now, because I’d rather spend time with my kids.”

According to Jones, the convenience is so drastic that it is actively changing the way he lives.

“We are in an amazing moment of on-demand culture,” says Jones.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

