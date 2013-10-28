8 Examples Of Sci-Fi Tech That Could Become Big Businesses

As long as there’s compelling science fiction out there, we can keep reaching for more and more elusive technology to integrate into our daily lives.

We see bits and pieces of a sci-fi dreamscape already present in so much of the everyday — just consider your smartphone as a single example.

So much of what it can do was either silly, impossible, or impractical 10 or twelve years ago. But now we expect to use our phones as flashlights, calendars, and gaming devices, all kept secure by our own fingerprint.

Thankfully there’s still plenty of people drawing inspiration from the fantastic, making science fiction into reality, then making that reality into a business.

Here are some of the most impressively high tech concepts that we think will successfully stand as businesses on their own.

