Army General Scolded For Email Joking About Masturbating To 'Smoking Hot' Congresswoman

Army Brigadier General Martin P. Schweitzer received a “memoranda of concern” following a lurid set of emails between him and another general, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Schweitzer was briefing Brigadier Gen. Jeffrey Sinclair on a recent meeting he had with tea party Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-N.C.) in 2011.

From WaPo:

“First — she is smoking hot,” Schweit­zer wrote. “Second — briefing went well . . . she was engaging . . . had done her homework. She wants us to know she stands with us and will work/push to get the Fort Bragg family resourced.” That, and what came next, led prosecutors to turn over the e-mail chain to the Army inspector general for a full investigation. “He sucks :-) still needs to confirm hotness,” Sinclair teased in a reply. More than an hour later, Schweitzer responded with an apology for the delay, saying he had masturbated “3 times over the past 2 hours” after the meeting with the congresswoman.

Schweitzer, then a colonel and the deputy commander for operations for the 82nd Airborne Division, was nabbed in part because of Sinclair.

Sinclair’s alleged misdeeds are nothing short of prolific, and investigators were rightfully combing through his email when they found the less-than-professional exchange with Schweitzer.

Adam Weinstein of Gawker notes that as the current deputy director for regional operations, J-3, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C., Schweitzer “serves in the Pentagon’s inner circle of decision-makers.”

He also notes accurately that the memorandum was essentially a wrist slap.

Of the wristslap, Ellmers took the high road, telling the Post, “I am pleased with the corrective actions that are taking place and how they handled this very difficult situation.”

Schweitzer issued this statement in response:

“My comments were a terrible attempt at humour. I didn’t mean them literally or figuratively, I simply meant them to try and be funny during a very tense period within the command to a limited audience. I know they were not appropriate. It was stupid.”

