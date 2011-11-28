Schwarzman Backs Romney, Will Hold NYC Fundraiser Next Month

Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman is backing Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign, Bloomberg is reporting, and will tap his extensive fundraising network for the candidate.



Schwarzman is the latest highest-profile finance executive to jump on board Romney’s campaign — holding a fundraising for him at his Park Avenue apartment next month.

While not surprising, Schwarzman’s decision to back the former Massachusetts governor this early shows that in the mind of the financial sector, he is the likely nominee.

