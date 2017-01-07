Schwarzenegger snaps back at Trump: 'I hope you'll work for ALL' Americans 'as aggressively as you worked for your ratings'

Arnold Schwarzenegger returned fire at Donald Trump on Friday after the president-elect mocked the new host of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” for getting “destroyed” in the ratings.

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, @realDonaldTrump,” the ex-Republican governor of California and Hollywood star tweeted, adding in a subsequent post that he wishes Trump “the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Trump, the former host of the NBC series who remains credited as an executive producer on the show, went off earlier on his successor and called himself “the ratings machine, DJT.”

In a pair of tweets, he wrote: “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for … being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Schwarzenegger said during the lead-up to the presidential election that he would not vote for Trump. He posted another tweet following his initial two, highlighting a quote from President Abraham Lincoln.

It was reported Tuesday that the Monday-night, two-hour premiere of the revamped Schwarzenegger show was seen by 4.9 million viewers, well below the 6.8 million viewers who tuned in for Trump’s previous season premiere in January 2015.

Please study this quote from Lincoln’s inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9

— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

