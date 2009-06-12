Schwarzenegger Threatens To Shut Down California!

With 50 days left to live, The Governator is breaking out the old pass-this-budget-or-I’m-going-to-shut down-the-entire-state-government card, which, if he can make the Legislature seem like a bunch of whiney nits might work out for him politically.



It worked fort Bill Clinton, of course, during the budget standoff against Newt Gingrich, though it helped that Newt also made some ill-thought-out comments about having to sit on the back of Air Force 1 on a trip to Israel. Not sure what the equivalent would be here.

However, reports the LA Times, Schwarzenegger is taking back a terribly stupid threat:

At the same time, the governor reversed himself on a proposal to end health insurance for families of police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty. Schwarzenegger called the plan, first reported by The Times on Tuesday, a “terrible screw-up” that is being corrected.

The proposed cut was tucked away in a list of regulations that would be suspended if Schwarzenegger’s latest budget revisions are adopted. It would have saved the state $1 million in 2009-10.

Wow. Someone in Schwarzenegger’s office deserves a whooping for that screw up.

