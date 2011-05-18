9 Powerful Men Who Kept Their Love Children Secret For Years

Today’s news of Arnold Schwarzenegger 10-year-old love child shocked everyone.
But Arnold is not the first man in the public eye to have kept his own flesh and blood a secret.
Since the days of our Founding Fathers, men have kept the children of their affairs quiet. Some have even taken the secret to their graves.
President of the United States from 1893-1897
During Cleveland's first presidential campaign, news came out that he had been paying child support to Maria Crofts Halpin. Cleveland himself wasn't sure if the child, Oscar Folsom Cleveland, was his, but he took full responsibility for him.
President of the United States from 1801-1809
rumours are still in existence that Jefferson fathered six children of Sally Hemings, a slave at Monticello. The rumours began when journalist, James Callender wrote that Jefferson had kept Hemings as his 'concubine for many years,' and he had fathered many children by her.
Jefferson never commented on the rumours, and Hemings left no accounts.
Director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2009 to 2010
Orszag dated Greek shipping magnate's daughter, Claire Milonas, until the spring of 2009. During the time they dated, Milonas got pregnant, and Orszag said he would marry her, but the two broke up.
Milonas gave birth to the baby girl in November 2009, just six weeks before Orszag announced his engagement to his new girlfriend, Bianna Golodryga. Orszag kept his love child a secret for just three months before releasing the following statement: 'We were in a committed relationship until the spring of 2009. In November, Claire gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Although we are no longer together, we are both thrilled she is happy and healthy, and we would hope that everyone will respect her privacy.'
North Carolina senator from 1999-2005
Edwards admitted to the public that he had a child with a former campaign worker, Rielle Hunter.
In January 2010, when his daughter, Frances Quinn Hunter, was almost two-years old. He said, '. . . It was wrong for me ever to deny she was my daughter and hopefully one day, when she understands, she will forgive me.' At the time, his late wife Elizabeth Edwards, was battling cancer.
American Civil Rights Activist and Baptist Minister
Jackson had an affair with his employee, Karen Stanford, who gave birth to their baby girl in 1999.
It wasn't until two years later when the tabloids found out the baby was Jackson's. Jackson said in a public statement: 'This is no time for evasions, denials or alibis. I fully accept responsibility, and I am truly sorry for my actions.'
Member of the House of Representatives from New York's 13th District from 1997-2009
After a woman, Laura Fay, bailed Fossella out of jail for a DUI in the Spring of 2008, he admitted to his wife and the public that he had a three-year-old child with Fay.
Republican leaders lost all faith in him and a family friend told the NYPost his wife was very angry with him.
President of the United States from 1921-1923
When Harding passed away in 1924, Nan Britton, a woman who was obsessed with Harding and had an affair with him, wrote a book called The President's Daughter. The book was referencing her 5-year old daughter Elizabeth Ann.
Founder and Chairman of Ellicot Development Company and Republican candidate for the New York State Governor's race in 2010.
After 10 years of keeping it secret, Paladino admitted to his wife he had a daughter from an affair with an ex-staffer of his Ellicot Development Company.
Paladino had told his three grown children, but kept the secret from his wife. He confessed the secret to his wife after their son Patrick died in a car accident because, he said, 'kind of brought everything to a head and changed everything.'
South Carolina senator from 1956-2003
Six months after Thurmond died in 2003, Essie Mae Washington-Williams, disclosed to the Washington Post that Thurmond was in fact her father. Washington-Williams was 78 years old.
When Thurmond was in his early 20's, he had an affair with his family's black maid. Thurmond was a strong supporter of racial segregation.
