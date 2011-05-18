9 Powerful Men Who Kept Their Love Children Secret For Years

Director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2009 to 2010

Orszag dated Greek shipping magnate's daughter, Claire Milonas, until the spring of 2009. During the time they dated, Milonas got pregnant, and Orszag said he would marry her, but the two broke up.

Milonas gave birth to the baby girl in November 2009, just six weeks before Orszag announced his engagement to his new girlfriend, Bianna Golodryga. Orszag kept his love child a secret for just three months before releasing the following statement: 'We were in a committed relationship until the spring of 2009. In November, Claire gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Although we are no longer together, we are both thrilled she is happy and healthy, and we would hope that everyone will respect her privacy.'