Arnold Schwarzenegger: Republicans need to stop treating climate change like a political issue

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has broken away from many of his fellow Republicans by speaking out as an active supporter of clean energy and climate change solutions.

While at a UN climate change summit in Paris this week, Schwarzenegger sent out a message to his Facebook fans explaining that he doesn’t think climate change should be a partisan issue.

“I don’t see it as a political issue! I just think that Democrats and Republicans have to work together,” Schwarzenegger said, adding that climate change affects everyone.

“You have to think of it as a crusade. You all have to join this crusade,” he said.

In addition, Schwarzenegger wrote a letter on Facebook in which he said that he “doesn’t give a ****” about whether or not he agrees with you about climate change.

“I, personally, want a plan. I don’t want to be like the last horse and buggy salesman who was holding out as cars took over the roads. I don’t want to be the last investor in Blockbuster as Netflix emerged. That’s exactly what is going to happen to fossil fuels,” he said.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Adam Banicki

