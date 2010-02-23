Schwarzenegger: "I Don't Want To Beat Up On My Republican Colleagues" But The Stimulus Worked

Arnold Schwarzenegger can’t stand economic girlie men, and Republicans who accept stimulus money while posturing against the plan are behaving like girlie men.



Appearing yesterday on ABC News, the governor credited the stimulus with creating 150,000 jobs in California.

His sally against Republican colleagues begins around (0:43): “Well, you know, to me I find it interesting that you have a lot of the Republicans running around and pushing back on the stimulus money and saying this doesn’t create any new jobs. Then, they go out and they do the photo ops and they are posing with the big check and they say, ‘Isn’t this great?'”



