Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes Undercover At Gold's Gym [THE BRIEF]

Arnold Schwarzenegger went undercover at Gold’s Gym as Howard Kleiner, a passionate regional manager who couldn’t help himself from offering ridiculous tips to customers, like doing 10 reps of “water drinking.” Schwarzenegger did the stunt as a way to promote the charity After-School All-Stars. The video is filled with great moments, like when “Howard” yells at a guy struggling on a cardio machine to stop being a baby. “It’s Gold’s Gym. It’s not a baby gym.”:

Frederic Bonn is the new executive creative director for JWT New York. He served in the same role at Razorfish, where he worked with clients like Mercedes-Benz, Uniqlo, and Citibank.

Giles Hedger has been promoted to chief strategy officer for Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has previously served as group managing director/chief strategy officer at Leo Burnett London.

Gum giant Wrigley has eliminated its North American chief marketing position. Marketing will now be overseen by Casey Keller, Wrigley North America president.

McDonald’s named Deborah Wall senior vp-chief marketing officer for the United States. She is the first woman to hold the position at the company.

USA Today has partnered with Adobe for this year’s Super Bowl Ad Meter.

Santa Monica’s Adconion Director named Nathan Jokinen, former digital strategist at Target, vp of strategic development.

Shutterstock released an infographic on global design trends for 2014, determining trends based on tens of millions of image and video downloads. According to its predictions, flat will once again be king, along with filtered images.

