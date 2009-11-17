Schwab ETFs Are A Day Trader's Dream

Charles Schwab now offers free trading for its ETFs, provided investors trade them through a Schwab account. For retail investors, this could bring down overall costs substantially given that trading commissions tend to be a higher percentage of capital for smaller-sized transactions. In addition, expense ratios for Schwab ETFs appear very competitive with other players. Thus far, we can’t see any limited period of time whereby these ETFs are free to trade. It seems like Schwab is simply undercutting the competition in order to take market share with its products. For broad equity ETFs meant to track indices, one would imagine that slight differences in performance would be more than compensated for by lower (free) trading costs.



Check out the ETFs out here and make sure to do your own due diligence. (Tip via Commodity Online)

