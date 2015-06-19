Global growth is syncing for the first time in 5 years

Jeffrey Kleintop at Charles Schwab pointed out that based on GDP projections, 2015 is setting up to be the first time that the three biggest developed economies have all grown in a year since 2010.

While the US has steadily increased GDP since then, Japan and the Eurozone have traded off recessions in during the four years. Japan contracted in 2011 and 2014, while the Eurozone contracted in 2012 and 2013.

Kleintop notes that the long awaited synchronisation is good news for investors.

“While the U.S. Fed is withdrawing economic stimulus, the central banks of Europe and Japan are aggressively adding stimulus,” Kleintop wrote. “This should help to sustain the economic recovery and support the stock market over the coming year.”

