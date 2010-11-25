Second-Largest Provider Of NFL Helmets Seeks A Bankruptcy Auction

Schutt Sports Inc., the exclusive provider of MLB bases and a major manufacturer of NFL helmets and faceguards, will try to sell its assets at a proposed bankruptcy auction in December, BusinessWeek reports. The initial offer is $25.1M from Kranos Intermediate Holding Corp.



Despite sales of $68.1M in 2009, Schutt faces a difficult economic outlook after a federal jury found it infringed on an invention founded by Riddell – the (non-exclusive) official helmet provider of the NFL and Schutt’s biggest competitor.

The company is liable for $29M in damages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.