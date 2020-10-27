'You will never, never get your credibility back': Schumer warns GOP that they have no right to tell Democrats how to run things when they're the majority after Barrett's confirmation

Samuel Corum/Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Republicans for confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a week before the next presidential elections.

“You will never, never get your credibility back,” Schumer told Republicans.

Her warned that Republican now have no right to tell Democrats how to run a majority the next time the GOP is in the minority.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Republicans for pushing through Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday. Barrett was sworn in at the White House shortly after her confirmation.

“You will never, never get your credibility back,” Schumer told Republicans in a speech on the Senate floor.

He added that the impact of this will never blow over and warned Republicans that they have no right to tell Democrats how to behave when they have the majority.

Barrett was confirmed in a 52-48 vote along party lines. Her confirmation will give the Supreme Court a 6-3 conservative majority.

Democrats pushed back on her confirmation, which comes a week prior to the November presidential election. She is the first justice to be confirmed while voting is already underway.

Democrats also accused Republicans for pushing her nomination through after they had blocked former President Barack Obama’s pick in 2016 because it was an election year.

Only Republican Sen. Susan Collins voted against Barrett’s nomination.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.